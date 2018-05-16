  • "Midtown Flasher" arrested, with help from Cooper Young's Neighborhood Watch

    By: Kristin Leigh

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man known in Cooper Young as the “Midtown Flasher” has been captured, according to court records. 

    30-year-old Bryant Smith is charged with stalking and five counts of indecent exposure, after a grand jury in Shelby County returned a six-count indictment last week. 

    Smith’s arrest was made possible, in part, by surveillance footage from the Cooper Young Neighborhood Watch system of more than 70 cameras.

    Jason Whitworth is a member of the group.

    “There were multiple reports of him in his car, following women, calling them to the car, asking for directions, and then exposing himself and doing things to himself,” Whitworth said. 

    “In some of these incidents he was pulling out his cell phone and videoing the woman's expression,” Whitworth added. 

