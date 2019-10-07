0 Midtown neighbors concerned about three-story development in their neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A group of Midtown neighbors said they are upset about a three-story development that is likely going up in their neighborhood. The development is in the Peabody-Rembert area.

Homeowners filed a lawsuit claiming proper procedures were not followed.

They said the problem is that the property would tower over their homes. Homeowners said they were blindsided by all of this.

They're hoping to stop a plan to build a three-story apartment complex with 58 units on the vacant lot near Carr Avenue and Diana Street.

"We want to protect why we live here in the first place, and we don't want to see it so crowded that it loses its charm," said Ryan Nichols who lives in the Midtown neighborhood.

Homeowners said the property would loom over their homes making it easy for people to look inside their windows and yards.

The Downtown Memphis Commission told FOX13 they approved the project along with the city of Memphis. The developers are seeking a 12-year pilot from the downtown Memphis Commission's Center City Revenue Finance Corporation.

"It's probably not the best thing overall but at the same time when Midtown can grow and get more people injecting their dollars into local places, that's a good thing," said Will O'Daniel; a Midtown homeowner.

Midtown homeowners are taking action against Peabody Falls LLC and newly elected city council member Chase Carlisle who are planning the development.

Homeowners are also taking action against the downtown Memphis Commission.

They claim the builder plowed it through planning approval meetings without proper public notice.

"They're going to have to look at that and a lot of people don't want to because it's not going to fit the aesthetic of the old houses around here," said Nichols.

The attorney representing the homeowners says residents filed a lawsuit because the Downtown Memphis Commission did not take action once homeowners filed two appeals stating why the project should not be approved.

The attorney said, generally an application cannot move forward until an appeal is resolved.

Neighbors said the three-story building isn't the only problem. They say there will not be enough parking for the residents.

"It's going to be a nightmare down here as far as parking," said Nichols.

FOX13 reached out to Chase Carlisle by phone and email.

He has not yet gotten back to us.

The developers also want to renovate an existing two-story building in the area that would consist of 28 units.

The three-story building would have 30 units.

