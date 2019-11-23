0 MIFA receives $5 million grant to fight homelessness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new multi-million dollar grant is helping the fight against homelessness in Memphis.

MIFA, Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association, received a $5 million national donation from the charity belonging to Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.

MIFA said this grant will help them expand existing programs like Restoration House in Frayser.

The group opened a new facility just for homeless women and children in the spring.

According to Bishop Robert Burnett Jr, executive director of Restoration House, they haven't been empty since they opened in April.

"There's such a great need for what we do… [today] we took in a family with seven children, and then another family with five children, so that's 12 kids right there," said Burnett.

Bishop Burnett's church has been running a homeless shelter for men and women for more than 20 years.

This shelter is one of the many partner agencies working with MIFA which is expanding its services thanks to the $5 million grant.

The Day 1 Families Fund, the charity belonging to Bezos, gave out donations to 32 foundations across the country.

MIFA President and CEO, Sally Jones Heinz, said the donations go a long way.

"Anytime someone has experienced homelessness or had to be in a shelter is really traumatic so the more services and support we can offer when they are rehoused, the better the outcomes will be," said Heinz.

MIFA said the funding will help them shorten the time families spend in shelters.

"It will allow us to provide more services for families who are recently rehoused and better connect them with support services that can help them maintain stability in their family," said Heinz.

MIFA said they'll use this funding over a five-year period.

