Mike Conley being traded to the Utah Jazz, reports say

Memphis Grizzlies franchise star Mike Conley is being traded to the Utah Jazz, according to reports.
The Grizzlies are trading the Conley for Gayson Allen, Kyle Korver and Jae Crowder, the 23rd pick in Thursday's Draft and a future first-round pick, league sources told ESPN.
That pick will convey as a late-lottery pick in 2020 or 2021, or become a lightly-protected pick from 2022-'24, ESPN said.
The Jazz will send a protected 2020 first-round pick to the Grizzlies, league sources tell ESPN. That pick will convey as a late-lottery pick in 2020 or 2021, or become a lightly-protected pick from 2022-'24. Deal complete on July 6. https://t.co/UY47lnIOWU— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2019
The Jazz will send a protected 2020 first-round pick to the Grizzlies, league sources tell ESPN. That pick will convey as a late-lottery pick in 2020 or 2021, or become a lightly-protected pick from 2022-'24. Deal complete on July 6. https://t.co/UY47lnIOWU— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2019
Related: Grizzlies keeping Mike Conley, trading Marc Gasol to Toronto Raptors
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}