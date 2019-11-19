  • Mike Epps brings hilarious line-up to the Mid-South for comedy festival

    Updated:

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Do you need a good laugh? Comedy heavyweight Mike Epps might be able to help you with that.

    Epps is bringing 'The Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival' to the Landers Center.

    Get ready to laugh with Sommore, Gary Owen, Kountry Wayne, and Haha Davivs March 7 at 8 p.m.

    Tickets go on sale Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Landers Center Box Office, online at Ticketmaser.com, or the Ticketmaster mobile app.

    For more details, visit FabulouslyFunny.com.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories