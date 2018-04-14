  • Mike Miller officially joins Penny's staff at the University of Memphis

    By: Ryan Glover

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was reported for weeks around the City of Memphis, but it became official this morning. Mike Miller will join the University of Memphis as an assistant coach on Penny Hardaway's staff. 

    Miller, 38, will begin his coaching career under Hardaway after spending one year away from basketball.

    Miller played 17 seasons in the NBA, including seven with the Memphis Grizzlies. His first stint with the Grizzles lasted six seasons (from 2002-03 to 2007-08) and included setting several franchise records.

    He was drafted fifth overall by the Orlando Magic in 2000. His career included stops in Memphis, Minnesota, Washington, Cleveland, and Denver.

    The sharp shooter won two NBA Championships while playing alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade for the Heat.

    Miller retired from the NBA after the 2017 season and his family settled in Memphis.

    Hardaway’s staff now has one assistant coach opening.

    The other has been filled by Tony Madlock, who played alongside Penny at the University of Memphis.

