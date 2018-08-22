Mild temperatures, quiet conditions forecast for Mid-South

- Cold front completes its passage through the mid-south
- Mild temps and quiet conditions for Wednesday morning
- North winds bring less humid air into the region for Wednesday and Thursday
- Temps slowly rise on Friday – but still comfortable
- Heat index readings return to triple-digits on Saturday and into next week
