  • Mild temperatures, storms forecast for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Quiet conditions expected until early Friday morning
    • Showers and storms will arrive early Friday and affect some morning commutes
    • Slightly cooler temps for Friday with heat indices limited to the upper 80’s – enjoy!
    • Scattered showers and storms expected Friday
    • Temperatures begin to climb back into the upper 90’s this weekend
    • Heat and humidity expected to remain at uncomfortable levels into the 4th of July weekend
    • Showers and storms will be possible each day
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.

