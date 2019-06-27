- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Quiet conditions expected until early Friday morning
- Showers and storms will arrive early Friday and affect some morning commutes
- Slightly cooler temps for Friday with heat indices limited to the upper 80’s – enjoy!
- Scattered showers and storms expected Friday
- Temperatures begin to climb back into the upper 90’s this weekend
- Heat and humidity expected to remain at uncomfortable levels into the 4th of July weekend
- Showers and storms will be possible each day
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
Live downtown and hearing rumbles of thunder? Tracking storms near the MS River. The storm is producing pea size hail and gusty winds.https://t.co/HMwOP8DPVO pic.twitter.com/bZvWFaVvOA— Brittani (@BrittaniD_Fox13) June 27, 2019
Look at these outflow boundaries 😍 pic.twitter.com/qakftfTpeC— Brittani (@BrittaniD_Fox13) June 27, 2019
