Military plane crashes in Mississippi, 2 eject safely

COLUMBUS, Miss. - A military plane has crashed in northeast Mississippi.
A Columbus Air Force Base spokesperson confirms the Wednesday morning crash.
Lowndes County Emergency Management Director Cindy Lawrence tells The Commercial Dispatch that the pilot and a passenger safely ejected from the plane and have been located.
The crash site is near Columbus Air Force Base, which is north of the city of Columbus.
A plume of smoke was visible from downtown Columbus.
