Military plane crashes in Mississippi, 2 eject safely

    COLUMBUS, Miss. - A military plane has crashed in northeast Mississippi.

    A Columbus Air Force Base spokesperson confirms the Wednesday morning crash.

    Lowndes County Emergency Management Director Cindy Lawrence tells The Commercial Dispatch that the pilot and a passenger safely ejected from the plane and have been located.

    The crash site is near Columbus Air Force Base, which is north of the city of Columbus.

    A plume of smoke was visible from downtown Columbus.

