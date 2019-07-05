0 Millington fireworks sellers expecting big sales after first season

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - For the first time, people could buy and sell fireworks in Millington this summer.

City officials lobbied the state legislature to allow fireworks sales in Millington and lawmakers approved it.

Now, there are at least six tents selling fireworks. First time seller Taisha Collins said sales were slow back in June but picked up closer to the Fourth of July holiday.

“It’s been going really well so far. I’ve even lost my voice in the process,” she said.

Collins couldn’t say how much she’s made, but she said her daily sales are exceeding her initial expectations.

“It’s very, very promising for the county itself because people will buy here if they have resources do so, if they have the support to do so,” she said.

Before the state passed new legislation, Tennessee Fireworks in Lakeland was the only place in Shelby County where you could legally purchase fireworks.

“To be able to be here and be able to cater to more of this area has been really good. People haven’t had to travel as far,” said Robert Luttrell, a fireworks seller.

Some said the impact isn’t just in sales tax.

“It’s a good opportunity to hire a bunch of kids,” he said. “It provided like 25 extra jobs here.”

Business owners said they’ve been reminding people to enjoy these safely.

“People ask all the time things like what they can and can’t do even correlate with the police department because there are rules and regulations to all these things, so safety first,” said Luttrell.

The last day to buy fireworks is July 5.

