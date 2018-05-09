Millington High School evacuated due to natural gas leak

Millington High School was evacuated because of a natural gas leak, however, classes are now back to normal.
#MCHS gas line secured, students allowed in building classes resume. No fire No injuries @WMCActionNews5 @3onyourside @SCOP_HLS_EMA @LocalMemphis @FOX13Memphis— Millington Fire Dept (@MillingtonFD) May 9, 2018
It is not clear what caused the leak.
There have not been any reports of injuries.
