MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Millington man is accused of nearly choking a woman to death after she asked, "Can I go to the pharmacy?"
Davis Mathis has been charged with aggravated assault.
The victim told officers Mathis got angry when she asked to go to the pharmacy - and he tried to choke her several times.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Prominent city leader killed after shooting in Downtown Memphis
- Jurors visit crime scene on Day 3 of Jessica Chambers murder case
- Tennessee officials react to shooting death of prominent Memphis city leader
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Investigators say Mathis also pointed a shotgun at her face.
She told police Mathis said he was going to make her watch while he killed her father, and then he would kill her.
Mathis then demanded she get in the car with him, then they drove to a Millington gas station. That's where the victim called the police.
Deputies say they noticed bruises on her neck when they arrived on the scene.
Investigators say the found suspect's shotgun and 100 shotgun shells.
Mathis faces an aggravated assault charge. He's currently behind bars with a $45,000 bond.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}