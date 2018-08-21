Millington man wins $2 million on lottery

One Mid-South man hit it big-$2 million big.
Donald Coffman, from Millington, matched 5 out of the 6 numbers for the lottery and then doubled the prize because of the Powerball Power Play.
He only purchased a ticket because his father told him to play.
“He told me to play and dream big,” said Donald Coffman, who claimed the mega-prize on Monday at the Tennessee Lottery’s Nashville headquarters with his wife, Joanna. “So I did!”
The lucky ticket was purchased at the Tobacco Superstore, 4734 Navy Road, Millington.
Coffman said he plans on building a house.
