  • Millington man wins $2 million on lottery

    One Mid-South man hit it big-$2 million big. 

    Donald Coffman, from Millington, matched 5 out of the 6 numbers for the lottery and then doubled the prize because of the Powerball Power Play. 

    He only purchased a ticket because his father told him to play.  

    “He told me to play and dream big,” said Donald Coffman, who claimed the mega-prize on Monday at the Tennessee Lottery’s Nashville headquarters with his wife, Joanna. “So I did!”

    The lucky ticket was purchased at the Tobacco Superstore, 4734 Navy Road, Millington.

    Coffman said he plans on building a house. 

