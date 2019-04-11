Millington residents fed up with J&J Waste no-shows

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The temperatures were warm and the sun beat down atop piling garbage in a Millington neighborhood on Wednesday.
“They haven’t came now. It’s going on the third week,” said Nonnezoshe Rogers.
Rogers said her concerns with J&J Waste only intensified after coming home to the same pile of garbage in front of her home.
And with warmer temperatures beaming down, her concern of hot, smelly garbage is now the focus.
“I already caught a stray cat and a dog across the street, so I know the pests are coming out,” Rogers said.
On her block alone, she’s not the only one. Several of her neighbors said they’ve been promised pickup and return home every night to trash.
FOX13 reached out to the company several times Wednesday. We have not yet heard back.
“I never had an issue until recently. I put the trash out and they didn’t come,” Rogers said. “It’s aggravating. Especially when you pay to have a service and they don’t take care of you.”
Rogers said she is considering a switch of service if pickup isn’t made regularly from now on.
