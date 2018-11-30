Minority and women business contracts with Convention Center renovation largest in history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Minority and women business contacts associated with the Convention Center renovation are the largest in the city's history.
The contracts have gone from 12% to 24%, according to Mayor Jim Strickland.
Mayor Strickland also said, "As I understand, it's the largest MWBE programing he history of the city."
MWBE stands for Minority and Women Business Enterprise. They are at a historic high in Memphis because of the Convention Center construction.
"When we took office, we promised to grow MWBE's in the city, grow the city spend of it, but also grow the businesses themselves," said Mayor Strickland.
27% of the total $133 million spent associated with Yates Construction will be to minority owners. That's $36 million.
For more information on this story, watch the video above.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 dead after being shot, crashing on Memphis road
- Woman killed, state trooper hurt after cross-county police chase ends in two crashes in Mississippi
- Tension between Lorenzen's mother and Sherra Wright continues as trial date is set
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}