Minority students in Collierville schools disciplined more harshly than white students, state says

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A new report from the Tennessee Department of Education said minority students in Collierville schools are being disciplined more harshly than their white counterparts.
The report doesn’t stop there.
According to the state’s report, African-American students were suspended at a rate of 11.4 percent. On the other hand, just 2.9 percent of all white students were suspended from Collierville schools.
The report also broke it down and discussed how students with disabilities are disciplined.
The report said students with disabilities were suspended at a nearly 10 percent rate.
Collierville school officials sent FOX13 a long statement regarding the state’s findings.
In part, it said, “Collierville Schools is currently reviewing the state’s determination for accuracy and will respond appropriately.”
You can read the entire statement from school officials here.
Below are the findings from the report, broken down by categories:
In-school suspension rates
- Asian students - 1.5%
- Black/African American students - 11.4%
- Hispanic or Latino students - 2.3%
- Native American or Alaskan students - 0%
- Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander students - 5.6%
- White students - 2.9%
Out-of-school suspension rates
- Asian students - 0.9%
- Black/ African American students - 6.6%
- Hispanic or Latino student - 3.2%
- Native American or Alaskan students - 0%
- Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander students - 5.6%
- White students - 2%
Expulsion Rates
- Black / African-American students - 0.5%
- White students - 0.1%
- All others listed for the previous races were 0%
For the state’s full report on Collierville schools, click here.
