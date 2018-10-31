WEDNESDAY AT 9: Miracle in a bottle? An alternative to opioids changing lives in the Mid-South

A legal alternative to opioids and medical marijuana is changing lives in the Mid-South.
Karen Smith told FOX13 her life changed for the better because of the drug. The former hairdresser suffered from chronic shoulder pain and a terrible case of plantar fasciitis. She figured it couldn't hurt to try the oil herself.
“Within like three weeks, my shoulder was like 90 percent better,” one user told FOX13. “And in six weeks, my foot was almost completely...it was gone"
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 in custody after police chase ends in Orange Mound
- Man drives off with officer hanging out of car during traffic stop on I-40
- Masked gunman kicks in front door, shoots and kills woman
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Some call it a miracle in a bottle – that is curing chronic pain with just a few drops.
FOX13’s Valerie Calhoun found some doctors in Memphis are already urging their patients to try CBD oil instead of addictive drugs.
“For people who have pain – either neuropathic pain, a disc that is bad or bad arthritis – it does seem to help,” Dr. Robert Burns continued.
The substance – and the potential pitfalls you need to look out for – Wednesday on FOX13 News at 9 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}