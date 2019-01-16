Missed Sprite leads to shots fired at Memphis drive-thru, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man really wanted his Sprite.
The two suspects are facing charges after a shot was fired at a McDonald’s drive-thru. It happened Saturday at the South Highland McDonald’s.
Police said a car pulled into the drive-thru lane facing the wrong way.
The driver, Tyquan Hall, started yelling that he didn't get the sprite he ordered, court records said.
A worker offered to give him the drink at a window, but police said hall demanded the worker come outside.
When he did, Hall is accused of saying "Step up to my car, I’ve got a gun permit."
Then the worker heard a gunshot and ran back inside.
Police said Hall admitted to firing a shot while Kenterrio Horton was in the passenger seat.
Both men are charged with Aggravated Assault.
