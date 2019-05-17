Missing 10-year-old boy found

UPDATE:
The missing child has been found.
-----
Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing 10-year-old.
Around midnight on Friday, Brice Brownlee got upset after being scolded for not doing his chores and ran away from the 3900 block of Wordsworth.
He was last seen walking northbound on Kerwin.
If you see him, call police at 901-636-2677.
10-year-old Brice Brownlee is still missing. If you see him, call the police at 901-545-COPS. pic.twitter.com/qKTVw4pB4L— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 17, 2019
