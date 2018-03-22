  • Missing 11-year-old boy found

    Updated:

    UPDATE: 

    The child has been found. Thank you for helping bring him home. 

    -----

    Memphis police are trying to find a child they fear is in danger. 

    According to the City Watch Alert, Nicholas Robinson was last seen on Clearbrook around 1:30 Thursday morning. 

    Nicolas is diagnosed with ADHD. 

    Trending stories:

    Police said he was wearing a black shirt with no writing on it, and black basketball shorts. 

    If you see him, call Memphis police at 901-545-2677. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing 11-year-old boy found