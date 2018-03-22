Missing 11-year-old boy found

UPDATE:
The child has been found. Thank you for helping bring him home.
-----
Memphis police are trying to find a child they fear is in danger.
According to the City Watch Alert, Nicholas Robinson was last seen on Clearbrook around 1:30 Thursday morning.
Nicolas is diagnosed with ADHD.
Police said he was wearing a black shirt with no writing on it, and black basketball shorts.
If you see him, call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.
