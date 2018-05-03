Missing 12-year-old boy never came home from school found

Update:
Taylor Davis has been found.
-----
Memphis police are trying to find a missing 12-year-old boy.
According to the City Watch alert, Taylor Davis never came home from Sherwood Middle School on Wednesday.
Police described him as 5 feet three inches tall, 80 pounds, and has black hair. He was also wearing a gray pullover.
If you see him, please call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.
