  • Missing 12-year-old boy never came home from school

    Updated:

    Memphis police are trying to find a missing 12-year-old boy. 

    According to the City Watch alert, Taylor Davis never came home from Sherwood Middle School on Wednesday. 

    Trending stories:

    Police described him as 5 feet three inches tall, 80 pounds, and has black hair. He was also wearing a gray pullover. 

    If you see him, please call Memphis police at 901-545-2677. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing 12-year-old boy never came home from school