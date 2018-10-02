  • Missing 16-year-old girl found safe

    Updated:

    DYER CO., Tenn. - UPDATE: 

    According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the teenage girl who was missing has been found safe.

    ---

    Police need your help finding an endangered teenage girl in Tennessee. 

    Kaleigh Shyanne Mutter, 16, was last seen around midnight Sunday at her home in Dyer, Tenn. 

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the search for Mutter. 

    Mutter was last seen wearing black shorts and a black, long-sleeved jacket. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    She is described as 5-foot-4, white, weighing 130 pounds – with brown hair and hazel eyes. 

    Police said Mutter is considered to be “endangered.” 

    If you see her, please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories