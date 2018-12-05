  • Missing 16-year-old girl found

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: Zakia Humphrey has been found. 

    --------------

    Memphis Police need your help searching for an endangered runaway.

    Zakia Humphrey, 16, was last seen in the 700 block of Gilleas in South Memphis November 25.

    RELATED: Shelby County deputies searching for missing Memphis teen   

    Investigators say she was spotted on Bellevue, Kerr, and S. Parkway with several individuals.

    Zakia is 5'9", 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She's also known to wear her hair in a ponytail.

    If you have any information on Zakia's whereabouts, contact the Missing Person's Bureau at 901-636-4479.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories