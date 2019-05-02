Missing 2-year-old girl found safe, authorities say

UPDATE (8:30 PM) The 2-year-old girl has been found safe, authorities said.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for an “endangered” 2-year-old girl.
Investigators said Nevaeh Dockery, 2, was last seen on April 29 in Maryville, Tenn. with her non-custodial mother, Haley Dockery, 19.
According to a release from officials, Nevaeh has blonde hair, blue eyes, weighs 30 pounds and is 2-foot-8. Her mother has red hair, hazel eyes, weighs about 110 pounds and is 5-foot-3.
Investigators said there was no known clothing description or direction of travel.
A "custodial interference warrant" has been issued for the child's mother, according to TBI.
If you have seen either person, you are asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to locate 2-year-old Nevaeh Dockery. She was last seen in Maryville with her non-custodial mother, Haley Dockery.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 1, 2019
Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information. pic.twitter.com/5X8ayRMNx1
