Missing 20-year-old last seen in Whitehaven has been found, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE; 12/15 AT 9:15 P.M.:
She has been found.
------------------
Investigators need your help searching for a 20-year-old woman that was last seen in Whitehaven.
Police say Lavaesha Jackson, 20, was last seen driving a 2011 Nissan Maxima, metallic blue. She was driving near the 5000 block of Windham on December 13 around 1 a.m.
MPD told FOX13 Lavaesha has made threats in the past to harm herself.
Lavaesha is 5’5”, 150 pounds, with a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a black headband a dark-colored top and black biker shorts.
If you have any information on where Lavaesha Jackson could be, please contact MPD at 545-2677.
