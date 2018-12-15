  • Missing 20-year-old last seen in Whitehaven

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators need your help searching for a 20-year-old woman that was last seen in Whitehaven.

    Police say Lavaesha Jackson, 20, was last seen driving a 2011 Nissan Maxima, metallic blue.  She was driving near the 5000 block of Windham on December 13 around 1 a.m.

    MPD told FOX13 Lavaesha has made threats in the past to harm herself.

    Lavaesha is 5’5”, 150 pounds, with a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a black headband a dark-colored top and black biker shorts.

    If you have any information on where Lavaesha Jackson could be, please contact MPD at 545-2677.

