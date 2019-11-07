Missing 21-year-old last seen at Superlo Foods found safe, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: As of Thursday afternoon, Rico Williams has been found safe, police say.
Memphis police officers are desperately searching for a missing 21-year-old.
Police said Rico Williams was last seen at Superlo Foods in the 3300 block of N. Watkins on Oct. 6.
Rico was wearing a black sweater with a picture of a pyramid on the front, black pants, a black and red jacket with white Nike tennis shoes.
He has a low haircut, 5'8", 160 lbs, with dark complexion.
Investigators said Rico has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old and has a missing left eye.
MPD said Rico lives in the 3900 block of Chelsea Hill Dr.
If you have seen Rico Williams, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Runaway inmate has been captured by law enforcement, officials say
- Names released of 2 TDOT contractors killed on I-40 this morning
- Teacher at center of explicit video passed around high school cleared of wrongdoing, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}