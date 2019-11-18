MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police ask the city's help to find a missing 21-year-old.
Rico Williams was last seen about 10 p.m. Saturday at his home on Chelsea Hill Dr. near New Allen Rd.
Williams has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. He was last seen wearing a black/red coat and black/white shoes, according to police.
If you see Williams, call MPD at 901-543-2700.
