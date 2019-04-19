Missing 3-year-old girl found

UPDATE: 4/19/19
Bella Redus has been found.
The child was found at family members home in Mississippi. Investigators are still speaking with the mother of the child to find out what happened.
Thank for you for helping to share the word.
Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing three-year-old girl.
According to police, Bella Redus went missing from the 4100 block of Pine Hollow Circle.
The victim's mother left the child alone inside for around 30 minutes. When she returned, the front door was open and the girl was missing.
If you see her, call police at 901-543-2677.
