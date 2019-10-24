MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police sought the public’s help to locate a missing 65-year-old man with early Alzheimer’s Disease.
According to the Memphis Police department, Easley E. Abraham, Jr. was found Thursday afternoon.
Easley left the 500 block of S. Main St. about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on his bicycle and has not returned.
Abraham suffers from the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and known to frequent bars in the S. Main and Beale St. area.
He was last seen wearing a grey jogging suit and red skull cap, riding a black and red bicycle.
Memphis police ask those who see Abraham contact the department at 901-636-4479.
