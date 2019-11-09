Memphis police issued a City Watch Alert late Friday night for a 65-year-old man.
Harold Dozier was last seen Friday morning about 9:30 a.m. after he left his home to catch the bus at 3950 Austin Peay.
Dozier is diagnosed with mental conditions and took his medication.
He is described to have brown eyes, medium complexion and was last seen wearing a black jacket with assorted patches, black and blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.
If seen, call MPD at 901-545-2677.
