0 Missing 85-year-old Shelby Co. woman left son a voicemail morning of disappearance, family says

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A missing woman tried to get in touch with her son before she disappeared in Shelby County.

Pandora Duckett, 85, was last seen leaving the 4300 block of Rosswood Monday around 7:30 a.m.

However, it appears that she made a phone call later that morning to her son before going missing.

Kim Ducket, Pandora's son, told FOX13 his mother was still at home at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Duckett believes his mother may have disappeared sometime after 8:15 a.m. because she left him a voicemail around that time.

Duckett was also seen trying to buy food at a nearby gas station Monday morning prior to that.

As the past two days progressed, efforts to find her ramped up -- with more than 50 deputies and a helicopter being involved in the search.

Deputies suspended the massive ground search Tuesday night before picking up in a lesser fashion on Wednesday.

Deputies used ATVs as they searched in and around wooded areas near Rosswood Wednesday afternoon.

This will be the third night of freezing temperatures with windchills in the teens, adding another layer to this desperate search for Duckett.

“As the situation evolves and that person finds themselves longer and longer in a cold environment, they may not be able to make the decision to call 9-1-1 on their own,” said Brent Perkins, spokesperson for the Shelby County Fire Department.

Perkins said the Shelby County Fire Department isn’t involved in the formal search for Duckett, but he said this deep freeze is a reminder to check in elderly loved ones and neighbors.

SCSO still will follow up on leads in the case.

SCSO released a surveillance picture of Pandora at a gas station. She was captured on camera shopping Monday morning.

Take a look at this photo of Pandora Duckett. It was taken yesterday morning at a gas station. Duckett went missing shortly after this camera captured her shopping. If you have seen Duckett, please dial 9-1-1 immediately! pic.twitter.com/hudwvSrwiQ — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 29, 2019

SCSO is desperately searching for this featured woman, Pandora Duckett, 85, who walked away from her home located in the 4300 block of Rosswood earlier this morning. Duckett might be confused. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket with grey sweatpants. pic.twitter.com/TyqY0ZIf2K — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 28, 2019

Pandora Duckett is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She was last seen around 7:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/RzA1heSglo — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 28, 2019

Deputies said Pandora was walking away from her home and might be confused. She is 5'5" and weighs 110 lbs -- and was wearing a grey jacket and grey sweatpants at the time of her disappearance.

If you've seen Pandora, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

SCSO established a command post Egypt Central and Singleton Parkway. Pandora's family spoke at that location Monday evening.

Family of Pandora Duckett https://t.co/pNzKTQESDE — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 28, 2019

