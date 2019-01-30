0 Missing 85-year-old Shelby Co. woman seen at gas station on day she disappeared

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - It has been 38 hours and deputies are still desperately trying to find a woman missing since early Monday morning.

Investigators told FOX13 they’re shutting down their ground search as Pandora Duckett, 85, remains missing.

ORIGINAL STORY: Search for 85-year-old Shelby Co. woman called off, deputies say

FOX13 obtained store video deputies hope will help solve the case, as they know what she was doing before she was last seen.

Deputies told FOX13 Duckett was last seen at a gas station at New Allen and Raleigh Millington. Store employees said the 85-year-old tried buying chips and a Gatorade.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“She walked in. Took her chips and Gatorade. Came to counter. He rang her up and she said that’s too much. Take off the Gatorade,” said Haithm Alsaadi, the store’s owner.

Alsaadi said Duckett seemed frustrated as she complained about the price of the chips.

“He knew she was mad. He told me she was mad. When she was coming in,” Alsaadi told FOX13.

On camera, Duckett is shown handing the clerk her keys from inside her purse. She also complained about the prices before leaving with nothing.

“He asked her, ‘Why are you handing me your keys?’ She looked at him, took the keys and walked out,” Alsaadi said.

FOX13 spoke with a woman who deputies said saw Duckett walking and took her to the store.

They said after Duckett left the store, she was dropped off on Rosswood, where she was last seen.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.