Missing and Endangered Child Alert issued for 4-year-old Mississippi boy

CLARKSDALE, MISS. - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing and Endangered Child Alert for four year-old William Holley III of Clarksdale, Mississippi.
He was last seen Saturday at approximately 11:45 a.m. near the Hampton Inn and McDonalds on Highway 49 South in Clarksdale, which is located in Coahoma County. William is described as an African American male, light skin, with black, low cut hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 45 inches tall, weighing 45 pounds.
William is believed to be with Debra Collins.
Collins is described as a light skinned female with shoulder length dark brown hair. Collins is in her 60’s, standing five feet, six inches tall and about 185 pounds, driving a black Mercedes Benz with a green sticker and white “A” on the back of it.
If you see Holley or Collins, please call 662-621-8151.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}