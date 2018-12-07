0 Missing Arkansas teen girl reunited with family

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - A Blytheville teen who went missing in Arkansas was found not far from her home.

This comes after several teens were reported missing across the Mid-South.

FOX13 was there when that mother reunited with her child.

It took a community effort to find 13-year-old Juantaisha Reed. A woman found her sleeping in a storage area near her home.

FOX13 called her mother as soon as she was found.

Our cameras captured an emotional reunion. Some were brought to tears when they found Reed.

Nearly 20 people went door-to-door searching for the teen before finding her near her home. That community support made a difference.

FOX13 called her mother as soon as her friends and family found the teen around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Thank you, Lord, thank you Lord,” said the mother.

The daughter and mother were too emotional to talk once the teen was found, but we did speak with Reed's mother an hour before when she was still searching for her daughter.

“I have searched fields, I have walked through abandoned alleys, I have people here helping me,” said an emotional Precious Wilson.

Blytheville Police labeled the teen as a runaway when she went missing Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

Wilson said her daughter got in trouble at school. Her punishment was to clean the trash out of the yard. Her daughter didn’t come back inside.

“We checked the shed and when we checked the shed it was like wow, she was laying right here on this couch sleep and I think she been here all night,” said Samantha Miller.

Miller called police as soon as she found Reed.

“I’m just glad we found her because now I can rest because I’ve been up all night literally,” Miller said.

“It might be Precious’ daughter but at the end of the day, that’s a community’s child come missing, that’s a community thing – we all have children and I couldn’t imagine going to bed without my child there.”

Police were interviewing Reed to learn more about the reason behind her disappearance.

