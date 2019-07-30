  • Missing Byhalia teen hasn't been seen since February

    BYHALIA, Miss. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for help to locate a missing teenager.

    16-year-old Coleman Gray was last seen on February 4 in Byhalia, Mississippi

    According to the news release, NCMEC believes that Coleman could still be in the Marshall County, Mississippi area. 

    They said he may also attempt to travel to Memphis. 

    Anyone with information about Coleman is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Byhalia Police Department (Mississippi) at 1-662-838-6000.

