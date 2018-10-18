  • Missing child alert issued for Mississippi toddler

    By: Courtney Mickens

    JACKSON, Miss. - An endangered/missing child alert has been issued for a toddler in Mississippi.

    23-month-old Gorgeous Taylor was last seen at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Jackson, Mississippi.

    She was wearing an orange shirt and orange shorts with flowers.

    Gorgeous is described as a black female, two feet tall, weighing 30 lbs, with dark hair and brown eyes.

    The toddler could possibly be traveling with Tyesha Taylor in a silver Ford Taurus.

    Taylor is 5’5” and weighs 165 lbs. She was last seen wearing pink and gray shorts with a gray top.

    If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Gorgeous Taylor, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1525.

