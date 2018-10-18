Missing child alert issued for Mississippi toddler

JACKSON, Miss. - An endangered/missing child alert has been issued for a toddler in Mississippi.
23-month-old Gorgeous Taylor was last seen at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Jackson, Mississippi.
She was wearing an orange shirt and orange shorts with flowers.
Gorgeous is described as a black female, two feet tall, weighing 30 lbs, with dark hair and brown eyes.
The toddler could possibly be traveling with Tyesha Taylor in a silver Ford Taurus.
Taylor is 5’5” and weighs 165 lbs. She was last seen wearing pink and gray shorts with a gray top.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Gorgeous Taylor, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1525.
