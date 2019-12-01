Missing child allegedly left with person she met on the app 'Tic Tok'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police ask the public's help to locate an 11-year-old girl.
Lakerika McNeil was last seen about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Victoria Rd.
McNeil left home with someone she met on the app Tic Tok and has not been seen or heard from since.
The child's mother, Martinski Martin, said she has been able to get ahold of her.
She was last seen wearing a shirt with hearts on it and black pants.
If you have seen her, contact MPD at 901-545-2677.
