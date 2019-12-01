  • FOUND: Missing child allegedly left with person she met on the app 'Tik Tok'

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE 10:30 P.M. 11/30/19

    McNeil has been found about 10:30 p.m. Saturday

    Original story:

    Memphis Police ask the public's help to locate an 11-year-old girl.

    Lakerika McNeil was last seen about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Victoria Rd. 

    McNeil left home on her own free will with a female friend she met on the app 'Tik Tok' and with two adults, a man and woman. She was last seen in a white vehicle.

    The child's mother, Martinski Martin, said she has not been able to get ahold of her. 

    She was last seen wearing a shirt with hearts on it and black pants.

    If you have seen her, contact MPD at 901-545-2677. 

