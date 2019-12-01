MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE 10:30 P.M. 11/30/19
McNeil has been found about 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Original story:
Memphis Police ask the public's help to locate an 11-year-old girl.
Lakerika McNeil was last seen about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Victoria Rd.
McNeil left home on her own free will with a female friend she met on the app 'Tik Tok' and with two adults, a man and woman. She was last seen in a white vehicle.
The child's mother, Martinski Martin, said she has not been able to get ahold of her.
She was last seen wearing a shirt with hearts on it and black pants.
If you have seen her, contact MPD at 901-545-2677.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 dead after double shooting at barbershop in downtown Memphis
- Southwest Memphis barricade ends peacefully, police say
- 2 children killed in crash on Thanksgiving day, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}