Missing Collierville man located by deputies

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - UPDATE: Danny Nester has been found located.
Shelby County deputies are searching for a missing Collierville man.
According to SCSO, Danny Nester, 64, has been missing since May 20 around 8 a.m.
Investigators said Nester was last seen at his home that morning in the northern Collierville area.
Nester drove away in an unknown direction in a black Toyota Tundra with Tennessee tag BFN-345. Officials said Nester also had a shotgun with him.
Family members told deputies Nester is known to visit the Mountain Home area in Arkansas and his daughter’s home in north Mississippi.
Nester is described as 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call SCSO.
