Missing Cordova toddlers last seen wearing pajamas, found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: Toddlers have been found safe.
Investigators are searching for clues after two toddlers went missing in the Cordova area.
They were last seen in the 7900 block of Tennis Court Drive in Cordova, according to MPD.
James McGhee, 3, is 3' tall, weighs 34 lbs, has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing pajamas.
London Walker, 2, is 2' tall, weighs 27 pounds, has black hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing green and white pajamas.
Police said they were last seen around 6:50 this morning.
Both children were taken by their biological father, according to police.
If you have seen London or James, please call MPD immediately at 901-528-CASH.
