Missing elderly woman found safe by MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: Ernestine Butler has been located.
Memphis Police have issued a city watch for a missing 84-year-old woman.
Police said Ernestine Butler left home around 8:00 this morning and hasn’t been seen since.
Investigators told FOX13 Ernestine has medical conditions and early onset dementia.
Ernestine left home in a silver 2015 Toyota Camry with handicap tags.
MPD said she was going to the grocery store.
If you have seen Ernestine, please contact the Memphis Police Department.
