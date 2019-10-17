Missing man located by SCSO after going missing Cordova

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - UPDATE -- Justin Bills has been located by deputies.
Justin Bills has been located.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 16, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help to locate a missing 20-year-old man.
Justin Bills was last seen this morning about 4:00 at his care home located in the 1500 block of Far Drive in Cordova.
He has diagnosed mental deficiencies and is without needed medication. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt, short pants, and tennis shoes.
Please call law enforcement immediately at 901-222-5600 if you see Justin Bills.
MISSING PERSON: SCSO needs your help in locating 20-year-old Justin Bills. He was last seen Wednesday morning (10/16) around 4:00 am at his care home, located in the 1500 block of Far Drive in Cordova. pic.twitter.com/3O7oLjs2sW— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 16, 2019
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}