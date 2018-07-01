Missing man's body found after falling in Mississippi River, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Family tell FOX13 the body of the missing teenager who fell in the Mississippi River has been found.
Jenn Taylor, the mother of Pace Taylor, 19, said the body was found at Tom Lee Park early Sunday afternoon.
MPD said Pace was attending the Widespread Panic concert at Mud Island on Friday night.
Taylor was seen jumping the barrier wall of the Amphitheater on the banks of the Mississippi River.
FOX13 has reached out to Widespread Panic and Mud Island officials about the incident.
On FOX13 News at 9 and 10, Tony Atkins talks with Jenn Taylor about getting closure for her and her family. See the emotional interview tonight.
