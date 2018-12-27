Missing Missouri teen possibly headed to Tennessee, police say

A missing Missouri teen could be headed to Tennessee and the Memphis area, according to local authorities.
The St. Charles County Police Department has issued a missing person advisory for Savannah Lee Dalske, 17.
Dalske was last seen a week ago – at her home in St. Charles County on Dec. 20.
Police believe she is traveling with her white dog and a man in a blue four-door 2010 Mazda with Missouri license plate UP2-B0R.
Police said she has been known to refer to herself as “Savannah Hunter.”
If you see her or the vehicle, you are asked to call St. Charles County Police at 636-949-3000.
