SHELBY CO., Tenn. - UPDATE (10:40 PM) The missing man has been located by Shelby County deputies.
SCSO confirmed Michael Hurt, 58, has been found.
Update: Michael Hurt has been located. Thank you for sharing our post.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) March 28, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY:
Shelby County deputies are desperately searching for a man who has gone missing.
SCSO officials said Michael Hurt, 58, was last seen at his home in the 5700 block of Redford Cove in Bartlett around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Hurt is “believed to be confused,” deputies said.
Deputies have established a command post at Bartlett Elementary School and an active ground search is underway.
Officials said tips concerning Hurt’s whereabouts can be called in to law enforcement or brought to the command post.
Deputies described Hurt as 6-foot, weighing about 190 pounds.
Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call authorities.
SCSO has established a command post at Bartlett Elementary School and an active ground search is underway. Tips concerning the whereabouts of Michael Hunt can be called in to law enforcement or brought to our command post. pic.twitter.com/0di5pOadLg— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) March 28, 2019
