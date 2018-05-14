Mississippi casinos could take bets soon as court clears way

A leader of a Mississippi casino association says casinos have been in talks with state regulators about draft rules allowing sports betting, and that regulators could vote quickly.
Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association Deputy Director Michael Bruffey says the rules envision that any Mississippi casino could take bets. He says casinos could welcome bettors by the time football season begins.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states.
Mississippi in 2017 changed its law to allow sports betting as part of a bill legalizing and regulating fantasy sports.
Bruffey says betting itself may not generate much revenue for Mississippi's 28 casinos, which have struggled with competition. But he says betting could bring more visitors.
