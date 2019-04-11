TUNICA, Miss. - The immediate area surrounding a chemical plant in Tunica was evacuated after a small fire broke out at the plant, according to officials.
Investigators said the fire happened at the Drexel Chemical Co. plant on Drexel Road around 3 p.m. Thursday.
Officials told FOX13 that a maintenance man smelled smoke and alerted people inside the building.
Investigators determined that insulation within the building was burning, but everything has been contained and people are being allowed back in the building.
Emergency responders said everyone in the surrounding area had been evacuated to the G.W. Henderson Recreation Center on Abbay Drive as they investigated the fire.
According to school officials, the students at nearby Tunica Elementary School also were evacuated from their building until fire officials gave them the "all clear."
Officials did not specify if anyone was hurt as a result of the fire.
This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene, and we’ll have the latest details on the incident – on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}