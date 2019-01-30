0 Mississippi city getting much needed grocery store

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Clarksdale, Mississippi leaders have been looking for a new grocery store after Kroger left more than a year ago.

City leaders said prices of groceries have gone out through the roof since the store closed. They said the city is getting a new Piggly Wiggly, which should help.

The new grocery store is going to be near Highway 49 and the Highway 61 bypass, which will cut down on many people’s driving.

Some people in the area travel more than 30 minutes looking to get deals on groceries given the current lack of options.

Clarksdale’s Patricia McGee is a mother of two. She told FOX13 she’s been impacted significantly over the past year.

“We either go to Batesville to the Piggly Wiggly there or sometimes we will go to Tunica to the Piggly Wiggly,” McGee explained.

Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy provided a rendering of the new store. It will take about nine months to build.

McGee told FOX13 she is not so sure about the location.

“I don’t know so much about the location part, but it beats riding to Tunica and going to Batesville to get groceries,” she said.

The mayor and other city leaders also said there are new housing developments in the works in this same area of town.

